New England Revolution waive Maxi Urruti

The New England Revolution have waived forward Maxi Urruti, the club announced Thursday.
The 34-year-old veteran joined New England ahead of the 2025 season after spending more than a decade in MLS with six different clubs. He scored two goals in 21 appearances for the Revs.
In their second season under head coach Caleb Porter, New England are chasing a return to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
Currently 11th in the Eastern Conference (28 points; 7W-11L-7D), the Revs sit eight points behind the cutoff with nine games remaining.
