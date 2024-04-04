FC Cincinnati loan forward Arquimides Ordoñez to Swedish team

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

FC Cincinnati have loaned homegrown forward Arquimides ‘Quimi’ Ordoñez to Swedish second-division side Östersunds FK through December 2024 with a purchase option, the club announced Thursday.

The 20-year-old Guatemalan international has made 20 league appearances (four starts) since signing a first-team contract in July 2021. He has thrived at the MLS NEXT Pro level with FC Cincinnati 2, totaling 13 goals in 24 appearances the past two seasons.

Ordoñez earned Best XI honors at the Concacaf U-20 Championship as part of Guatemala’s run to the semifinals to qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He’s been capped two times by Guatemala’s senior team.

Without Ordoñez, the defending Supporters’ Shield champions have Aaron Boupendza, Corey Baird and Sergio Santos as experienced forward options.