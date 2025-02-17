Expert predictions: 2025 MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, MVP & more

MLS Cup presented by Audi

The experts aren’t betting on a repeat from defending champions LA Galaxy . Instead, they favor Lionel Messi to lead Inter Miami CF to their first-ever MLS Cup title.

Will the other side of the El Tráfico rivalry lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2025? There’s plenty of belief in LAFC’s chances. The same goes for FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United, two of the offseason’s biggest spenders.