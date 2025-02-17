Expert predictions: 2025 MLS Cup, Supporters' Shield, MVP & more

MLS Season Pass talent are back at it, predicting who will win the league's biggest trophies and awards in 2025.
Who are the MLS Cup presented by Audi and Supporters' Shield frontrunners? What about the Landon Donovan MLS MVP, Golden Boot presented by Audi, Newcomer of the Year and Young Player of the Year favorites?
All that's detailed below, as are additional votes beyond the highlighted analysts and hosts.
MLS Cup presented by Audi
- Osvaldo Alonso: FC Cincinnati
- Matt Doyle: Inter Miami CF
- Miguel Gallardo: Inter Miami CF
- Michele Giannone: Atlanta United
- Antonella Gonzalez: Inter Miami CF
- Sacha Kljestan: LAFC
- Kaylyn Kyle: LAFC
- Dax McCarty: FC Cincinnati
- Giovanni Savarese: LAFC
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Inter Miami CF
The experts aren’t betting on a repeat from defending champions LA Galaxy. Instead, they favor Lionel Messi to lead Inter Miami CF to their first-ever MLS Cup title.
Will the other side of the El Tráfico rivalry lift the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in 2025? There’s plenty of belief in LAFC’s chances. The same goes for FC Cincinnati and Atlanta United, two of the offseason’s biggest spenders.
Also receiving votes: Columbus Crew, Seattle Sounders FC
Supporters' Shield
- Osvaldo Alonso: Atlanta United
- Matt Doyle: Inter Miami CF
- Miguel Gallardo: Atlanta United
- Michele Giannone: Seattle Sounders FC
- Antonella Gonzalez: Atlanta United
- Sacha Kljestan: Inter Miami CF
- Kaylyn Kyle: Inter Miami CF
- Dax McCarty: Seattle Sounders FC
- Giovanni Savarese: Atlanta United
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: LAFC
Can Inter Miami make it two Supporters’ Shields in a row, after a record-setting 74-point haul in 2024? While there are plenty of believers, most of the panel predicts Atlanta United will be the regular season’s top team.
Others are betting on Seattle Sounders FC and LAFC finishing atop the league table in 2025.
Also receiving votes: FC Cincinnati, LA Galaxy
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Osvaldo Alonso: Miguel Almirón (ATL)
- Matt Doyle: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Miguel Gallardo: Miguel Almirón (ATL)
- Michele Giannone: Miguel Almirón (ATL)
- Antonella Gonzalez: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Sacha Kljestan: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Dax McCarty: Evander (CIN)
- Giovanni Savarese: Evander (CIN)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Evander (CIN)
If anybody can become the first back-to-back MLS MVP winner, it’s Messi.
However, returning Atlanta legend Miguel Almirón and Evander – in his first season with Cincy – are other candidates to claim the league’s top individual prize.
Also receiving votes: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Gabriel Pec (LA), Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
Golden Boot presented by Audi
- Osvaldo Alonso: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Matt Doyle: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Miguel Gallardo: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Michele Giannone: Lionel Messi (MIA)
- Antonella Gonzalez: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Sacha Kljestan: Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
- Dax McCarty: Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
- Giovanni Savarese: Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Lionel Messi (MIA)
Messi was the leading vote-getter for Golden Boot after scoring 20 goals in just 19 matches a season ago.
LAFC star Denis Bouanga, who's bagged 20 goals in back-to-back seasons, earned plenty of recognition alongside newcomers Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta) and Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC).
Also receiving votes: Patrick Agyemang (CLT), Christian Benteke (DC), Olivier Giroud (LAFC), Kelvin Yeboah (MIN), Luis Suárez (MIA)
Newcomer of the Year
- Osvaldo Alonso: Hirving Lozano (SD)
- Matt Doyle: Kévin Denkey (CIN)
- Miguel Gallardo: Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
- Michele Giannone: Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
- Antonella Gonzalez: Hirving Lozano (SD)
- Sacha Kljestan: Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
- Dax McCarty: Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
- Giovanni Savarese: Emmanuel Latte Lath (ATL)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Wilfried Zaha (CLT)
Charlotte marquee signing Wilfried Zaha topped the Newcomer of the Year prediction charts.
MLS-record signing Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta), San Diego FC star Hirving Lozano, and FC Cincinnati club-record signing Kévin Denkey also garnered attention as they enter the league.
Also receiving votes: Jonathan Bamba (CHI)
Young Player of the Year
- Osvaldo Alonso: Jack McGlynn (HOU)
- Matt Doyle: Agustín Ojeda (NYC)
- Miguel Gallardo: Nicolás Rodríguez (ORL)
- Michele Giannone: David Martínez (LAFC)
- Antonella Gonzalez: Telasco Segovia (MIA)
- Sacha Kljestan: Obed Vargas (SEA)
- Kaylyn Kyle: Jack McGlynn (HOU)
- Dax McCarty: David Martínez (LAFC)
- Giovanni Savarese: David Martínez (LAFC)
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: Obed Vargas (SEA)
Venezuelan attacker David Martínez could be set for a breakout year at LAFC, as could compatriot Telasco Segovia during his first Inter Miami season.
Homegrown midfielders Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC) and Jack McGlynn (Houston Dynamo FC) also earned a shout. Ditto for wingers Agustín Ojeda (New York City FC) and Nicolás Rodríguez (Orlando City SC).
Also receiving votes: Benjamin Cremaschi (MIA), Daniel Edelman (RBNY), Kevin Kelsy (POR), Diego Luna (RSL), Lucas Sanabria (LA), Cavan Sullivan (PHI), Gerardo Valenzuela (CIN)