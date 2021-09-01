Expected goals: MLS leaders in 2021 and the key takeaways

As we enter the final third of the 2021 MLS season, we've reached the point where the sample size is plenty large enough that underlying numbers can paint a pretty solid picture of where things actually stand.

With that framework, here are the top 20 leaders for xG for the 2021 MLS season as we approach Week 23. We've also included goals scored for comparison's sake, with the deeper data coming from Stats Perform. Seven key takeaways follow the table.

Of course, xG doesn't always unfold in the real world. That's why there's some deviation from the Golden Boot presented by Audi race, with woodwork hit, flubbed chances, defensive blocks and more changing attackers' actual goals scored output.

That applies to expected goals (xG), one of the foremost ways to measure the quality of a created chance and the likelihood that an opportunity will be scored. The chances are measured on a scale from 0-1, with 0 representing an opportunity that would be impossible to score and 1 representing a chance that should produce a goal every time.

Castellanos leads MLS in 16.07 xG, reinforcing the promising looks he finds atop Ronny Deila's deep attack. Now he's just got to capitalize on the chances – with more frequency – that the likes of Maxi Moralez and Jesus Medina create for him.

Still, Castellanos' combined 16 goal contributions (10 goals, six assists) through 20 games are among the best in MLS. If he starts trending toward his lofty expectations, the Cityzens will have arguably the top striker in MLS – at least through a stats-driven lens.

As strong of a season as New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos is having, he's actually underperforming his xG by over six goals (6.07, to be precise). If the 22-year-old Argentine was a bit sharper in front of goal, he'd be the clear Golden Boot race leader.

Another factor? Ruidiaz is also capable of popping up for an audacious and outrageous strike, much like his long-range chip against Austin FC from late July.

The Peruvian forward already boasts a single-season high in goals scored since coming to MLS in 2018, but how high can he soar? With Nicolas Lodeiro back and putting opportunities on a platter, don't be surprised if Ruidiaz starts pushing 25 goals – or, at the very least, continuing to match his xG.

Sometimes stats can be deceiving, but Raul Ruidiaz 's xG total (13.95) reflects that his Golden Boot lead is a true byproduct of the looks he's finding in and around the penalty area. The Seattle Sounders star has a league-leading 14 goals on the year, proving remarkably efficient for the Western Conference leaders.

The only club with two players in the top 10 are the New England Revolution, who have a comfortable Eastern Conference lead and pace the Supporters' Shield hunt. Adam Buksa (13.64) is third in the xG table and Gustavo Bou (8.17) sits seventh, surely a byproduct of having MVP frontrunner Carles Gil (league-leading 15 assists, 75 key passes) setting them up to complete the club's Designated Player trio.

But Buksa, who's with Poland for World Cup Qualifiers in Europe, is actually underperforming his xG (13.64) by nearly four goals (10 total). The No. 9 has a penchant for hitting the woodwork (tied at six with Colorado's Cole Bassett for the league lead!) and has struggled to score against teams currently in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs field.

The story flips with Bou, an MLS All-Star who's third in goals scored from beyond the box (3), trailing just Columbus free-kick wizard Lucas Zelarayan and Orlando City SC sniper Nani. Bou, with his left or right foot, seldom sees a shot that he wants to pass up. And those long-range shots tend to have lower xG values (8.17 xG; 12 overall).