Examining snubs from the USMNT's October World Cup Qualifying roster

Call it omissions, snubs, or just numeric casualties, Berhalter did run through a number of the players left behind this window for matches against Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. Here are some of the key ones.

“These are really difficult decisions," head coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We tried to put a balanced roster that could compete through all three games.”

Injuries are, obviously, out of their hands. Yet even with two roster spots open to others as well as an expanded roster of 27 for the triple match windows (instead of the normal 23), just look at who's being left behind as a coaching decision: An $8 million right back at AS Roma (Bryan Reynolds), a fullback who has earned a starting role at Borussia Monchengladbach (Joe Scally), a contributor at a La Liga club (Matt Miazga), the reigning MLS Defender of the Year ( Walker Zimmerman ), Gold Cup regulars ( James Sands , Daryl Dike and others), the goalie who helped the USMNT win Nations League (Ethan Horvath), a 10-figure recent transfer to a Premier League club (Josh Sargent), a Champions League striker (Jordan Pefok), the second-leading assist maker in MLS ( Djordje Mihailovic ), the defender with the most assists in MLS ( Aaron Herrera ) and many others.

Staring at three crucial World Cup qualifying matches, the US men's national team will (almost definitely) be without Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna, two Champions League players and globally recognized talents. It's not ideal, but the depth in the pool has grown to the point where the starting XI can survive without two of its top players.

Let's just group this trio together as they are all firmly in the mix in the forward depth chart. Pefok, Sargent and Daryl Dike have all had opportunities with the USMNT since the summer. Dike wasn't called in for the September matches, while Pefok and Sargent didn't keep their spots after neither scored nor impacted the games enough.

Ricardo Pepi headlines the group called in for the October matches, as the FC Dallas wonderkid scored a crucial game-winning goal against Honduras in his international debut. Gyasi Zardes, who was injured in September, and Matthew Hoppe, who was finalizing a transfer to La Liga club Mallorca during the last window, round out the options at center forward.

“It was difficult at the forward position," Berhalter said. "We ended up picking 2.5 forwards with Ricardo Pepi, Gyasi Zardes and Matthew Hoppe, who can play on the wing. We feel good with these three guys. We feel like we have guys who can put the ball in the back of the net."

Sargent, like Hoppe, can also play on the wing, but hasn't been effective with the national team or with Norwich City after his move from Werder Bremen. Pefok has nine goals in 15 games across all competitions for Young Boys, though Berhalter says his omission is more tactical.

“Jordan Pefok was a difficult decision," Berhalter said. "It was based on how we see the games playing off, the depth we see at the striker position. Our need in these games is for verticality and speed to get in behind."

After returning from injury (and his first real break in 18 months), Dike is finding form with Orlando City again. He's had a run of games as he gets his fitness and form back, with three goals and an assist over six September matches (five starts).