USMNT names roster for October World Cup qualifiers, Weston McKennie returns

After a win and two draws from September's World Cup qualifiers, the US men’s national team will resume their march to Qatar 2022 during October's three-game Concacaf Octagonal window, with head coach Gregg Berhalter announcing his 27-man roster on Wednesday.
They'll begin reporting to camp in Austin, Texas on Sunday ahead of an October 7 meeting with Jamaica at Q2 Stadium (7:45 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN). Three days later, they'll travel to Estadio Rommel Fernandez to meet Panama (6 pm ET | Paramount+, UNIVERSO) before closing the window against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on October 13 (7 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN).
Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna both miss out due to injury, as does forward Josh Sargent. Midfield standout Weston McKennie returns after being sent back to Italy for violating team policy during the September window. Tyler Adams and Timothy Weah are back to fitness and among those called in.
There are 10 current MLS players part of the roster, including Atlanta United center back Miles Robinson and FC Dallas forward Ricardo Pepi, who scored his first USMNT goal on his debut in a 4-1 win at Honduras. There's also Columbus Crew forward Gyasi Zardes, who missed the September window due to injury, and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, who backstopped the USMNT in all three September matches.
“We are excited to get the group back together for this next round of World Cup Qualifiers,” Berhalter said in a statement. “This squad represents a diverse group of talent, and we will need to rely on each and every team member to navigate through these three games. Our focus now is Jamaica and preparing to win that game.”
United States roster for October World Cup qualifiers
GOALKEEPERS (3):
- Sean Johnson – New York City FC
- Zack Steffen – Manchester City
- Matt Turner – New England Revolution
DEFENDERS (10):
- George Bello – Atlanta United
- John Brooks – Wolfsburg
- Sergiño Dest – Barcelona
- Mark McKenzie – Genk
- Shaq Moore – Tenerife
- Tim Ream – Fulham
- Chris Richards – Hoffenheim
- Antonee Robinson – Fulham
- Miles Robinson – Atlanta United
- DeAndre Yedlin – Galatasaray
MIDFIELDERS (8):
- Kellyn Acosta – Colorado Rapids
- Tyler Adams – RB Leipzig
- Gianluca Busio – Venezia
- Luca de la Torre – Heracles
- Sebastian Lletget – LA Galaxy
- Weston McKennie – Juventus
- Yunus Musah – Valencia
- Cristian Roldan – Seattle Sounders
FORWARDS (6):
- Brenden Aaronson – RB Salzburg
- Paul Arriola – D.C. United
- Matthew Hoppe – Mallorca
- Ricardo Pepi – FC Dallas
- Tim Weah – Lille
- Gyasi Zardes – Columbus Crew