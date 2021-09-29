USMNT names roster for October World Cup qualifiers, Weston McKennie returns

After a win and two draws from September's World Cup qualifiers, the US men’s national team will resume their march to Qatar 2022 during October's three-game Concacaf Octagonal window, with head coach Gregg Berhalter announcing his 27-man roster on Wednesday.

They'll begin reporting to camp in Austin, Texas on Sunday ahead of an October 7 meeting with Jamaica at Q2 Stadium (7:45 pm ET | ESPN2, Univision, TUDN). Three days later, they'll travel to Estadio Rommel Fernandez to meet Panama (6 pm ET | Paramount+, UNIVERSO) before closing the window against Costa Rica at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio on October 13 (7 pm ET | ESPN2, UniMás and TUDN).

Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna both miss out due to injury, as does forward Josh Sargent. Midfield standout Weston McKennie returns after being sent back to Italy for violating team policy during the September window. Tyler Adams and Timothy Weah are back to fitness and among those called in.