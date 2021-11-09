Every Eastern Conference playoff team's strength and weakness

Strength: Offensive firepower

When you’re watching the Revolution play or when you’re digging through the stats, it doesn’t take much time to find one of their biggest strengths: it’s their offensive firepower. Up top, Adam Buksa is second in MLS in open-play xG (13.2) while Gustavo Bou is 14th in the same metric. Bou is also first in the league among regulars in expected assists per 90 minutes while Carles Gil is second in that category. As a team, the Revs are third in MLS in xG per game, which bodes well for their ability to create danger against their future playoff opponent(s).