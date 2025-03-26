Every Designated Player in MLS: Full list

When a Major League Soccer team constructs its roster, the most prestigious spots are often Designated Players. This roster-building mechanism allows them to acquire and retain world-class talent, resulting in many of MLS's biggest stars.
Clubs can sign up to three DPs whose compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge. Additionally, clubs bear financial responsibility for any compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge (outside the Salary Cap).
For more details, check out the Spring 2025 Roster Profiles and the league's Roster Rules.
Updated as of: March 26, 2025
Atlanta United
- Miguel Almirón (M)
- Emmanuel Latte Lath (F)
- Alexey Miranchuk (M)
Austin FC
- Osman Bukari (F)
- Myrto Uzuni (F)
- Brandon Vazquez (F)
Charlotte FC
- Liel Abada (F)
- Wilfried Zaha (F)
Chicago Fire FC
- Jonathan Bamba (F)
- Hugo Cuypers (F)
FC Cincinnati
- Kévin Denkey (F)
- Evander (M)
Colorado Rapids
- Kévin Cabral (F)
- Djordje Mihailovic (M)
- Rafael Navarro (F)
Columbus Crew
- Darlington Nagbe (M)
- Diego Rossi (F)
FC Dallas
- Luciano Acosta (M)
- Petar Musa (F)
D.C. United
- Christian Benteke (F)
- Mateusz Klich (M)^
Houston Dynamo FC
- Artur (M)
- Ezequiel Ponce (F)
Sporting Kansas City
- Manu García (M)
- Dejan Joveljić (F)
LA Galaxy
- Joseph Paintsil (F)
- Gabriel Pec (F)
- Riqui Puig (M)
LAFC
- Denis Bouanga (F)
- Olivier Giroud (F)
- Cengiz Ünder (F)
Inter Miami CF
- Jordi Alba (D)
- Sergio Busquets (M)
- Lionel Messi (F)
Minnesota United FC
- Joaquín Pereyra (M)
- Kelvin Yeboah (F)
CF Montréal
- Giacomo Vrioni (F)
Nashville SC
- Hany Mukhtar (M)
- Sam Surridge (F)
- Walker Zimmerman (D)
New England Revolution
- Tomás Chancalay (F)
- Carles Gil (M)
New York Red Bulls
New York City FC
- Talles Magno (F)^
- Thiago Martins (D)
Orlando City SC
- Luis Muriel (F)
- Martín Ojeda (M)
- Marco Pašalić (F)
Philadelphia Union
- Bruno Damiani (F)
- Dániel Gazdag (M)
- Mikael Uhre (F)
Portland Timbers
- David Da Costa (M)
- Jonathan Rodríguez (F)
Real Salt Lake
- Diogo Gonçalves (M)
San Diego FC
- Anders Dreyer (F)
- Chucky Lozano (F)
San Jose Earthquakes
- Chicho Arango (F)
- Cristian Espinoza (M)
- Hernán López (M)
Seattle Sounders FC
- Pedro de la Vega (F)
- Jordan Morris (F)
- Albert Rusnák (M)
St. Louis CITY SC
- Marcel Hartel (M)
- João Klauss (F)
Toronto FC
- Federico Bernardeshi (F)
- Lorenzo Insigne (F)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Andrés Cubas (M)
- Ryan Gauld (M)
^ Occupies a DP spot, but is not on the current roster.