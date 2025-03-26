League News

Every Designated Player in MLS: Full list

When a Major League Soccer team constructs its roster, the most prestigious spots are often Designated Players. This roster-building mechanism allows them to acquire and retain world-class talent, resulting in many of MLS's biggest stars.

Clubs can sign up to three DPs whose compensation and acquisition costs exceed the Maximum Salary Budget Charge. Additionally, clubs bear financial responsibility for any compensation above each player's Salary Budget Charge (outside the Salary Cap).

For more details, check out the Spring 2025 Roster Profiles and the league's Roster Rules.

Updated as of: March 26, 2025

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

FC Cincinnati

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

FC Dallas

D.C. United

Houston Dynamo FC

Sporting Kansas City

LA Galaxy

LAFC

Inter Miami CF

Minnesota United FC

CF Montréal

Nashville SC

New England Revolution

New York Red Bulls

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Philadelphia Union

Portland Timbers

Real Salt Lake

San Diego FC

San Jose Earthquakes

Seattle Sounders FC

St. Louis CITY SC

Toronto FC

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

^ Occupies a DP spot, but is not on the current roster.

