LAFC sign Denis Bouanga to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

LAFC have signed superstar forward Denis Bouanga to a contract extension through 2028 with an option through the 2029-30 season, the club announced Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Gabon international joined the Black & Gold in August 2022 from French side Saint-Etienne. He has scored a club-record 105 goals, alongside 43 assists, in 155 appearances across all competitions.

Bouanga, who helped lead LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double and the 2024 US Open Cup title, is the first player in MLS history to score 20-plus goals in three consecutive seasons.

"At this club, performance matters,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.