LAFC sign Denis Bouanga to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
LAFC have signed superstar forward Denis Bouanga to a contract extension through 2028 with an option through the 2029-30 season, the club announced Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Gabon international joined the Black & Gold in August 2022 from French side Saint-Etienne. He has scored a club-record 105 goals, alongside 43 assists, in 155 appearances across all competitions.
Bouanga, who helped lead LAFC to the 2022 MLS Cup-Supporters' Shield double and the 2024 US Open Cup title, is the first player in MLS history to score 20-plus goals in three consecutive seasons.
"At this club, performance matters,” said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington.
"Denis has delivered at an elite level with historic consistency since the day he arrived, and he has helped us win multiple trophies. This new contract reflects that. We’re proud of what he’s accomplished here and are motivated to continue building on that success together.”
The three-time MLS Best XI honoree and three-time MLS All-Star has formed a historic attacking partnership with South Korea icon Son Heung-Min. Son joined last summer, arriving in a league-record move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Internationally, Bouanga has 17 goals in 53 caps with Gabon. He was born in France.
"I’m grateful to LAFC for the trust they’ve shown in me," said Bouanga. “From the beginning, my family and I have felt at home in Los Angeles.
"It’s an honor to represent this club and our supporters every time I put on the jersey. I believe in what we are building here, and I’m motivated to keep improving, winning more trophies, and helping this club reach even higher."
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker