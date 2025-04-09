Eastern Conference: Primary Transfer Window needs for every team

With that in mind, here’s what each Eastern Conference team should be focused on in the next two weeks. We’ll go in order of the current standings:

Note that teams can add guys from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates and homegrowns, as well as any players who were already out of contract when the Primary Window closed. But that’s a pretty narrow slice of talent.

Ten games might not be enough to do that. Chief Soccer Officers around the league should feel some real urgency to get moves done now, especially for teams that have not gotten off to a good start. Because if you wait for the summer window, it's potentially too late.

Why’s that significant? Well, July 24 is quite late in the regular season. There are about 10 matches left by that date, which means we’re working in a significantly different Secondary Transfer Window landscape than as recently as 2022. That year, the Columbus Crew added Cucho Hernández in late June and he logged 16 games, which is just about 50% of the season. In 2016, Nico Lodeiro arrived and basically resurrected a Seattle Sounders season that was headed to the morgue.

Effectively, that means you can’t make any significant moves – transfers or trades – until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24. There’s no big June or early July signings (or at least you can’t register the player quite yet), and there’s no mid-season trade offers that can bowl over a reluctant partner. Get it done now, or you’re committed to this group for the next three months.

Need: Another striker.

Believe me, I had a whole other blurb ready to go before news dropped Wednesday morning that Columbus had pulled off a giant move: a cash trade for Philly's goalscoring No. 10 Dániel Gazdag (good scooping, Tommy).

Gazdag is an excellent fit because of his flexibility (he floats between playmaker and goalscorer even in less flexible systems than Wilfried Nancy's), experience and quality. He's not exactly a direct Cucho replacement – they're different players – but also, he is the direct Cucho replacement. There are a ton of similarities in where their goals come from. Like 80% of them, anyway.

Nancy has talked, in basically every postgame presser, about how the team’s missing a bit of final-third quality. Gazdag fills that hole. This move makes a ton of sense for the Crew, who needed more than just a body: they needed another match-winner. Gazdag has been that.

He slides into that attack alongside Diego Rossi, another player who is half a 9, half a playmaker, and half a winger (he’s a lot of player). Together they should be excellent, and some combo of AZ Jackson, Dylan Chambost and Max Arfsten backing them up provides adequate depth.

Here is the quick tactical explanation:

All three attackers in Nancy's system are space interpreters who need to know when to toggle between half-space merchant and goalscorer. That's literally the thing Gazdag's best at.

Don't expect highlights. Just expect goals.

Jacen Russell-Rowe remains the only true No. 9 on the roster (though bear in mind that he, too, ends up being a raumdeuter who gets more touches in the right half-space than in traditional No. 9 spots) and he’s been really good. I don't think they should recruit over him with another DP slot (they could also buy Darlington Nagbe down).

There is also soon-to-be-17-year-old academy product Chase Adams, who's probably the best center forward prospect in all of US soccer right now. I'm not sure he's physically ready for MLS yet, but maybe there's an element of keeping the runway clear for him to get playing time in the second half of the season?