Western Conference: Primary Transfer Window needs for every team

Effectively, that means you can’t make any significant moves – transfers or trades – until the Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24. There’s no big June or early July signings (or at least you can’t register the player quite yet), and there’s no mid-season trade offers that can bowl over a reluctant partner. Get it done now, or you’re committed to this group for the next three months.

Why’s that significant? Well, July 24 is quite late in the regular season. There are about 10 matches left by that date, which means we’re working in a significantly different Secondary Transfer Window landscape than as recently as 2022. That year, the Columbus Crew added Cucho Hernández in late June and he logged 16 games, which is just about 50% of the season. In 2016, Nico Lodeiro arrived and basically resurrected a Seattle Sounders season that was headed to the morgue.

Ten games might not be enough to do that. Chief Soccer Officers around the league should feel some real urgency to get moves done now, especially for teams that have not gotten off to a good start. Because if you wait for the summer window, it's potentially too late.

Note that teams can add guys from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliates and homegrowns, as well as any players who were already out of contract when the Primary Window closed. But that’s a pretty narrow slice of talent.