Eastern Conference: One stat for every team & what it means

The 2025 season is nearly a quarter done, which means that underlying numbers really are starting to tell us some stuff.

With that in mind, here’s one telling stat (from Opta unless otherwise noted) for each Eastern Conference team, in order of points per game:

That’s the number of yards the Crew have carried the ball forward this year, which is first in the league. We rightly venerate them for their commitment to possession and short-passing (they are second in the league in possession, first in the league in number of short passes played per match, and dead last in long balls), but it’s important to understand that their short passes aren’t just meant to make the team look pretty. It’s meant to make them effective by ripping open lanes for ball carriers to run into, putting the opposing defense into rotation.

When I think about what I want soccer to look like, this is basically it.

For them to be the team they’re supposed to be, he needs to be more goal-dangerous.

This is not a complete disaster, given that Suárez has been dropping in to do a lot of playmaking (even by his standards) and that this Messi guy has done a deeeeecent job of picking up the goalscoring slack. But it’s a huge drop-off from last year, when Suárez was 20th in the league with 6.7 box touches per 90, and there have been times (including this past weekend in Chicago ) where Miami ’s inability to get him on the end of sequences was pretty glaring.

Luis Suárez is getting basically four box touches per 90, which is 76th in the league among players with 250+ minutes – just behind Whitecaps central midfielder J.C. Ngando and just ahead of Rapids winger Kévin Cabral .

But there’s still no replacing Bucha in this squad if he goes down for any length of time. They are uniquely vulnerable to an injury or simple fatigue at that spot.

A divvying up of responsibilities in central midfield that allows each player to play to their strengths is smart, and it’s what Pat Noonan has done. With Matt Miazga back on the field and Evander back in training, we should see Cincy take something close to their best form in the coming weeks, and my guess is they give all those folks who picked them to win the Supporters’ Shield real reason to feel good about that pick.

That’s the total number of progressive passes hit by Obinna Nwobodo and Brian Anunga , which, combined, is less than Pavel Bucha ’s 40.

It’s worth noting that overall, Charlotte ’s average shot distance is 15.2 yards – one of the top marks in the league. So I think Zaha (and Liel Abada , whose average shot distance is 19 yards) eventually sort themselves out and start getting more touches in the box.

That’s the average shot distance of new star DP Wilfried Zaha , who’s been relatively productive but hasn’t quite found a level of chemistry with the rest of the attack just yet. Which… I mean, if your average shot is literally from outside the penalty area, it tells me two things:

That’s the amount Nashville ’s three primary attackers – DPs Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge , and midfielder/winger Alex Muyl – are underperforming their expected goals PER GAME!!! We’re not talking an eight-game underperformance, we’re talking about the team’s attacking core basically giving away a goal every single week, as per the nerds at American Soccer Analysis (and every other website more or less corroborates this, even if everyone’s xG formula varies a little bit).

If these guys start doing what they’re supposed to in the box, they’ll win a lot of games.

The ‘Yotes have otherwise played great soccer (they’re one of the five most attractive teams in the league to watch; BJ Callaghan has been excellent), and they’re starting to win some games.

The Union are first in the league in total crosses, by a mile. Sometimes that’s good:

But more of these have been against set backlines than I’d like to see, to the extent that the Union’s attack has become a little one-note. And with Dániel Gazdag sold to Columbus , they’re in danger of even more of the attack tilting in that direction.

They had about four more of these against Miami in the second half of that particular game that could’ve resulted in an equalizer. If the defense is scrambled, and you’ve got an elite crosser of the ball like Quinn Sullivan , and you’re playing with two up top, then yeah, get ‘er into ye olde mixer.

But the data underlines the fact that this is a very different RBNY side playing a very different style than we’re used to seeing. And it hasn’t really been smooth sailing.

So yeah, your eyes aren’t deceiving you: they’re easier to play through in midfield, which means the backline is being forced to make more plays in the box. The good news is that these are generally comfortable-ish defensive interventions, and playing with three center backs, as Sandro Schwarz has opted for most of the year, tends to mean you’re in good shape if you just need bodies back there to win a 50/50 and send it to Row Z.

That’s the number of clearances the Red Bulls have been forced into making per 90 this year, one of the highest marks in the league and an almost 50% jump over last year’s number (18.69, which was about mid-table).

Stat: 11

That’s the number of defensive actions outside of the penalty area that goalkeeper Chris Brady has logged this season, which ties him for eighth in the league with Columbus’s Patrick Schulte.

These are very different players! Schulte’s calling card from Day 1 was how comfortable he is with the ball on his foot; Brady, meanwhile, has always been more of a throwback, a pure shot-stopper who had to polish up the other aspects of his game.

It looks like that’s what’s happening under Gregg Berhalter. Brady’s not only making more defensive interventions outside of the box – a 40% increase over last year, per 90 – but he’s launching far fewer goal kicks, playing shorter passes in general, and playing more passes per 90, which he’s hitting with greater accuracy.

So far it’s working. His shot-stopping numbers have been good (better than last year, in fact), while his passing numbers are an elite 83%, which is significantly higher than last year’s 71%. He has not missed a short or medium-range pass all year, as per FBRef.