Douglas Costa or Shaqiri? Projecting the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Ahead of Week 1’s games, the Extratime crew had no trouble identifying some prime candidates for the 2022 MLS Newcomer of the Year award as a new season gets underway.

“He’s not past it, and I just think with him and Chicharito and Cabral in that front line, and a functional midfield – the Galaxy are still probably going to give up 50 goals. They might score 70 and he’s going to be a big part of that.”

“The signing went under the radar and was kind of scorned a little bit,” Doyle said. “To be fair, his heart did not appear to be entirely with it at Gremio. But this is a guy who started a qualifier for Brazil, I think last year. He started games for Bayern Munich in the Champions League last year.

Co-host Calen Carr went with another player who has German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich on his résumé, selecting Chicago Fire FC midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri. The Swiss international arrives on a $7.5 million fee from Ligue 1’s Lyon, the centerpiece of their rebuild under new head coach Ezra Hendrickson.

“Love the signing, also 30 years old so the right age,” Carr said. “And you look at the clubs that he’s played at throughout his career, I mean pretty incredible. I think he’s won the Champions League twice.

“The idea of bringing somebody who has that kind of winning pedigree, I think the Fire also needed someone to really galvanize people out to matches. And then sometimes for Newcomer of the Year, you’re going to need to make an impression. And if you want to think of absolute banger goals, you know he’s going to have a couple of those too, so that’s my pick.”