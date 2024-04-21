Diego Gómez: Inter Miami star exits on stretcher vs. Nashville SC

Inter Miami CF are anxiously awaiting the injury status of star midfielder Diego Gómez , who left Saturday's 3-1 win over Nashville SC on a stretcher with a sprained ankle

The rising Paraguayan international went down with a non-contact injury in the 38th minute after pressing NSC 'keeper Elliot Panicco near the goal line. The effort earned the Herons a corner kick that ultimately led to Sergio Busquets' goal, heading in a Lionel Messi service to give Miami their first lead of the night.

"They took him to the hospital to get an X-ray. It was an ankle sprain," head coach Gerardo Martino said post-match of the 21-year-old, who has 2g/5a on the season and was coming off a Team of the Matchday presented by Audi-worthy performance in Matchday 9.

Gómez could become the club's latest high-profile injury, following fellow U22 Initiative signings Federico Redondo and Facundo Farías – the latter out for the season.

Homegrown Benjamin Cremaschi made his season debut in Matchday 9 following January hernia surgery, while Messi – who opened and closed the scoring for Miami with a brace – is also just weeks removed from a hamstring injury.

Now Gómez's short-term status is up in the air, and possibly his availability for Paraguay at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.