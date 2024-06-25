Disciplinary Committee Decision

DC United's Christian Benteke fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

Christian Benteke - DC United - ref
MLSsoccer staff

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 22 of the 2024 season.

Benteke fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United forward Christian Benteke an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of D.C.’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 22.

Nwobodo fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 69th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New England Revolution on June 22.

Akinmboni fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United defender Matai Akinmboni an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 94th minute of D.C.'s match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 22.

Austin FC players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 72nd minute of their match against Minnesota United FC on June 22.

Austin FC have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to head coach Josh Wolff and the club.

Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Austin FC defenders Jon Gallagher and Guilherme Biro, midfielder Owen Wolff, and forward Diego Rubio will be issued undisclosed fines for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
Disciplinary Committee Decision Matchday

