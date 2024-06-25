DC United's Christian Benteke fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines after Matchday 22 of the 2024 season.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United forward Christian Benteke an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 66th minute of D.C.’s match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 22.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined FC Cincinnati midfielder Obinna Nwobodo an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 69th minute of Cincinnati’s match against the New England Revolution on June 22.

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined D.C. United defender Matai Akinmboni an undisclosed amount for failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 94th minute of D.C.'s match against Houston Dynamo FC on June 22.

Austin FC players fined

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has found Austin FC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 72nd minute of their match against Minnesota United FC on June 22.

Austin FC have violated the policy for the first time this season, and an Official Warning has been issued to head coach Josh Wolff and the club.