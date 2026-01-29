DC United acquire Silvan Hefti from Hamburger SV

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired defender Silvan Hefti from German Bundesliga side Hamburger SV, the club announced Thursday.

The 28-year-old Swiss fullback is under contract through June 2027 with an option for 2027-28. He will occupy an international roster slot.

"Silvan is a proven and versatile defender capable of playing anywhere along the backline," said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C.'s managing director of soccer operations.

"His experience playing in several top leagues across Europe will be a valuable addition to our group. We are excited to welcome him to the nation’s capital."

Hefti arrives with 9g/19a in 329 senior appearances since emerging at Swiss side FC St. Gallen. Aside from Hamburger and St. Gallen, he's also featured for Montpellier (France), Genoa (Italy) and Young Boys (Switzerland).

The Black-and-Red open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 against the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).