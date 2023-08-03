DC United acquire Panamanian forward José Fajardo

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

D.C. United have acquired Panama national team forward José Fajardo from Panamanian top-flight side Club Atlético Independiente, the club announced Thursday.

Fajardo, 29, is under contract with the Black-and-Red through the 2023 MLS season with options for 2024-25. He is their second Los Canaleros addition before the Secondary Transfer Window closed on Wednesday evening; left back Éric Davis is the other one.

"José is an experienced forward with great attacking intuition and finishing ability. He had an impressive Gold Cup with the Panama national team this summer, after scoring twice in the tournament,” Dave Kasper, D.C. United's president of soccer operations, said in a release. "We are looking forward to welcoming him to the team and bolstering our attacking core."

On the international scene, Fajardo has recorded seven goals and two assists in 36 appearances. He played a key role as Panama finished as 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup runners-up, scoring twice in the group stage.

Fajardo, who has also played club soccer in Ecuador and in Peru, joins a D.C. United striker corps that's spearheaded by ex-Premier League star Christian Benteke. The club also has Nigel Robertha and Erik Hurtado as natural strikers.

At the Leagues Cup break, D.C. United are ninth in the Eastern Conference table and on pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs return.