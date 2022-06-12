Costa Rica vs. New Zealand: How to watch & stream, preview World Cup qualifying playoff

The field for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar is nearing completion as Costa Rica and New Zealand meet in an inter-confederation playoff to determine one of the final two spots on Tuesday in Al Rayyan.
It’s winner take all with the victor ensured a return trip to Qatar in November, joining Spain, Germany and Japan in Group E, while the loser gets a one-way ticket back home after coming agonizingly close to reaching the World Cup.
Here’s what you need to know about the World Cup qualifying playoff.
How to watch and stream
- USA: FS2 or Telemundo or Universo
- Canada: TSN1/5 or TSN.ca/app
When
- Tuesday, June 14 at 2 pm ET
Where
- Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium - Doha, Qatar
The Ticos finished fourth in the Octagonal stage of World Cup Qualification on goal differential after securing a 2-0 victory over the United States on the final day of qualifying.
Costa Rica used a pair of Nations League matches as preparation, falling tp Panama, 2-0, on the road June 2 and defeating Martinique by the same scoreline in San Jose three days later.
San Jose Earthquakes defender Francisco Calvo scored the insurance goal two minutes from full time.
The Ticos are looking to reach the World Cup for a third consecutive time after missing out on the 2010 competition. In 2014, Costa Rica reached the quarterfinals, their best-ever showing in the World Cup.
New Zealand clinched their berth in the game by finishing atop Oceania qualification by defeating Solomon Islands, 5-0, in March. Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma scored a brace in the win. The All Whites played a pair of international friendlies to open the June window, losing 1-0 to Peru in Barcelona on June 5 and then drawing Oman 0-0 in Al Rayyan four days later.
Joining Tuiloma on the New Zealand roster is Minnesota United defender Michael Boxall, who is hoping to help lead the All Whites to the World Cup for the first time since 2010.