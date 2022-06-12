Costa Rica vs. New Zealand: How to watch & stream, preview World Cup qualifying playoff

New Zealand clinched their berth in the game by finishing atop Oceania qualification by defeating Solomon Islands, 5-0, in March. Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma scored a brace in the win. The All Whites played a pair of international friendlies to open the June window, losing 1-0 to Peru in Barcelona on June 5 and then drawing Oman 0-0 in Al Rayyan four days later.