Copa América rankings: Which MLS players are most likely to win?

In charge of the nation with the most MLS players at Copa América, new manager Jesse Marsch is still getting to know his Canadian players. That didn’t seem to be an issue in their recent 0-0 draw with France, however.

Watch out for Colorado Rapids center back Moise Bombito, who will add blazing speed to the middle of Marsch’s back four. Also, watch for former CF Montréal starlet Ismaël Koné, who looks ready to take the next step for Watford in England. Oh, and then there’s the little-known Alphonso Davies, who’s one of the five most dangerous attacking threats at this entire tournament.