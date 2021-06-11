Copa America: 16 MLS players to compete in Conmebol tournament

The 2021 Copa America is set to begin this weekend, as 10 South American (Conmebol) countries square off in the 47th edition of the continental tournament.
Brazil will host and be joined in Group B by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, while Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The tournament is scheduled to last nearly a month, with the final set for July 10 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.
There will be plenty of MLS representation at the competition, with 16 players from 12 different clubs found across various rosters. Check out the full list below.
- Ronald Hernandez (D) – Venezuela
- Josef Martinez (F) – Venezuela
- Gaston Gimenez (M) – Paraguay
- Junior Moreno (M) – Venezuela
- Diego Palacios (D) – Ecuador
- Brian Rodriguez (F) – Uruguay
- Jhonder Cadiz (F) – Venezuela
- Alexander Callens (D) – Peru
- Cristian Casseres Jr. (M) – Venezuela
- Jose Martinez (M) – Venezuela
- Pedro Gallese (GK) – Peru
- Sebastian Mendez (M) – Ecuador
- Yimmi Chara (F) – Colombia
- Felipe Mora (F) – Chile
- Marcos Lopez (D) – Peru
- Xavier Arreaga (D) - Ecuador