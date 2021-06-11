Copa America: 16 MLS players to compete in Conmebol tournament

The 2021 Copa America is set to begin this weekend, as 10 South American (Conmebol) countries square off in the 47th edition of the continental tournament.

Brazil will host and be joined in Group B by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, while Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The tournament is scheduled to last nearly a month, with the final set for July 10 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.