Copa America: 16 MLS players to compete in Conmebol tournament

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

The 2021 Copa America is set to begin this weekend, as 10 South American (Conmebol) countries square off in the 47th edition of the continental tournament.

Brazil will host and be joined in Group B by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, while Group A consists of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. The tournament is scheduled to last nearly a month, with the final set for July 10 at the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

There will be plenty of MLS representation at the competition, with 16 players from 12 different clubs found across various rosters. Check out the full list below.

Atlanta United logo
Atlanta United

Chicago Fire FC logo
Chicago Fire FC
D.C. United logo
D.C. United
Los Angeles Football Club logo
Los Angeles Football Club

Nashville SC logo
Nashville SC
New York City FC logo
New York City FC
New York Red Bulls logo
New York Red Bulls

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
Orlando City SC logo
Orlando City SC
Portland Timbers logo
Portland Timbers

San Jose Earthquakes logo
San Jose Earthquakes
Seattle Sounders FC logo
Seattle Sounders FC
Copa America

