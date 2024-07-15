Lionel Messi leaves Copa América final injured

The Argentine legend was trying to chase down Colombia's Luis Díaz when he fell to the turf in pain. The captain was subbed out in the 66th minute of a scoreless final, replaced by Nicolás González. Messi slammed his right boot to the turf in frustration as he left the pitch.

Another look at that non-contact play that led to Messi being subbed off pic.twitter.com/07OzBJjDb8

The Inter Miami CF star, who shook off a possible ankle injury late in the first half, was in tears on the Argentina bench with his right ankle wrapped in ice.

Messi was trying to lead Argentina to its third consecutive major championship, after guiding La Albiceleste to the 2021 Copa América title, followed by the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Thanks to Lautaro Martínez's 112th-minute goal, Argentina repeated as Copa América champions, winning 1-0 in extra time, Messi celebrating with his teammates. It was their 16th all-time Copa América title.

The 37-year-old had a goal and an assist in five appearances in this Copa América. Messi scored his lone goal of the tournament in the 2-0 win over Canada in the semifinals. It was his 109th international goal, becoming the second-highest-scoring player in men's international soccer.