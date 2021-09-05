"Contributions from everyone": Colorado Rapids on verge of West's top spot

Robin Fraser has high praise for the Colorado Rapids’ team-first mentality. And while that might sound like coachspeak, a 1-0 win over the previously red-hot San Jose Earthquakes Saturday night at PayPal Park is a perfect example.

With influential midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Mark-Anthony Kaye with their respective national teams during this international window, Fraser had to change his lineup. Veteran Collen Warner filled in at midfield, Lucas Esteves made his first start since joining the club on loan from Palmeiras last month and Braian Galvan was a left-sided wingback in Fraser’s starting XI.

“The resilience of the group once again, and really the contributions by everyone – it’s really gratifying when you have that many players on the same page,” Fraser said after the match. “We make changes and we don’t lose anything. We keep or pick the energy level up even more. Really proud of the team overall.”

Then an early injury to Lalas Abubakar, who exited after a clash of heads with Jeremy Ebobisse, forced Fraser to bring on Drew Moor as part of the back three after just six minutes.

“Again, everyone is disrupted if a player leaves early and Lalas left extremely early. Now Drew comes in,” Fraser said. “The dynamics are just slightly different. But, again, what a testament to the team mentality. Guys just adapted, adjusted.”