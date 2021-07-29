Transfer Tracker

Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Dom Badji Colorado Rapids

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Dominique Badji via a trade with Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM), it was announced Thursday. Nashville will receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if Colorado re-sign Badji for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Senegal native began his professional career in 2015 with Colorado, recording 24 goals and 12 assists in 91 appearances for the club. He left the Rapids in 2018 through a trade to FC Dallas, then joined Nashville SC ahead of their expansion season.

“As we begin to navigate the most congested period of the season and regularly face multiple games per week, having additional depth in key positions becomes all the more important,” Padraig Smith, Colorado’s executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “Dom not only provides another attacking option for us, but also a veteran presence who is familiar with our club. We’re delighted to welcome him back to Colorado.”

Badji has 33 goals and 18 assists across 146 MLS matches (115 starts), though fell down the depth chart in Nashville behind the likes of CJ Sapong, Jhonder Cadiz and Ake Loba. In Colorado, he gives them another option at center forward alongside Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki.

Colorado are fourth in the Western Conference standings and completed a blockbuster trade earlier this week, acquiring Canada national team midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from LAFC.

Transfer Tracker Nashville SC Colorado Rapids Dominique Badji

Advertising

Related Stories

Official: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Official: Austin FC sign forward Sebastian Driussi as Designated Player
Inter Miami CF sign ex-USMNT center back Ventura Alvarado

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
When Berhalter went to Qatar: A camp that never was and the lessons learned
Gold Cup

When Berhalter went to Qatar: A camp that never was and the lessons learned
Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Voices: Greg Seltzer

Eight potential MLS transfer targets from the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup
Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"

Who's ready? Celebrate MLS summer with new chapter of "Our Soccer"
New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami match rescheduled for Oct. 19

New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami match rescheduled for Oct. 19
Official: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

Official: Portland Timbers sign forward Santiago Moreno to U-22 Initiative deal
Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC
Transfer Tracker

Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC
More News
Video
Video
WHO'S READY: MLS ALL SUMMER
0:30

WHO'S READY: MLS ALL SUMMER
Who Ya Got? Daryl Dike or Ricardo Pepi?! Both strikers make their case for 22under22 top spots!
1:00

Who Ya Got? Daryl Dike or Ricardo Pepi?! Both strikers make their case for 22under22 top spots!
Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. MIN | July 28, 2021
15:16

Watch MLS in 15 from LAFC vs. MIN | July 28, 2021
HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | July 28, 2021
4:15

HIGHLIGHTS: Los Angeles Football Club vs. Minnesota United FC | July 28, 2021
More Video
Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Gold Cup pregame and postgame shows on July 29

Join us after both Gold Cup matches for a complete recap and analysis of the match and the tournament.