Back to Colorado: Rapids acquire Dominique Badji in trade with Nashville SC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

The Colorado Rapids have acquired forward Dominique Badji via a trade with Nashville SC in exchange for $50,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM), it was announced Thursday. Nashville will receive an additional $50,000 in GAM if Colorado re-sign Badji for the 2022 season.

The 28-year-old Senegal native began his professional career in 2015 with Colorado, recording 24 goals and 12 assists in 91 appearances for the club. He left the Rapids in 2018 through a trade to FC Dallas, then joined Nashville SC ahead of their expansion season.

“As we begin to navigate the most congested period of the season and regularly face multiple games per week, having additional depth in key positions becomes all the more important,” Padraig Smith, Colorado’s executive VP & general manager, said in a release. “Dom not only provides another attacking option for us, but also a veteran presence who is familiar with our club. We’re delighted to welcome him back to Colorado.”

Badji has 33 goals and 18 assists across 146 MLS matches (115 starts), though fell down the depth chart in Nashville behind the likes of CJ Sapong, Jhonder Cadiz and Ake Loba. In Colorado, he gives them another option at center forward alongside Diego Rubio and Andre Shinyashiki.