Concacaf Champions League 2023 draw: MLS teams learn Round of 16 matchups

The 2023 Concacaf Champions League field is set, meaning all five MLS participants know their Round of 16 competition following Monday's live draw in Miami, Florida.
Here are the matchups as an MLS team looks to win the continental club competition for the second time in as many years after Seattle Sounders FC's historic title victory in 2022. A new CCL format awaits in 2024, expanding from 16 teams to 27 teams.
Matchups
- Austin FC (USA) vs. Violette AC (HAI)
- LAFC (USA) vs. LD Alajuelense (CRC)
- Orlando City SC (USA) vs. Tigres UANL (MEX)
- Philadelphia Union (USA) vs. Alianza FC (SLV)
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN) vs. Real España (HON)
Schedule
The CCL features two-legged matchups at each stage, as capped by the Final’s second leg on June 4. The overall winner will represent Concacaf at the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.
- Round of 16: March 7-9 (first legs) and March 14-16 (second legs)
- Quarterfinals: April 4-6 (first legs) and April 11-13 (second legs)
- Semifinals: April 25-27 (first legs) and May 2-4 (second legs)
- Final: May 31 (first leg) and June 4 (second leg)
Opponent
- Violette AC (Haiti)
- Winner of 2022 Concacaf Caribbean Club Championship
- 5 appearances (last in 1994)
How Austin qualified
- Highest-ranked US team not already qualified
- 1st CCL appearance
Quick outlook
Austin's CCL introduction comes against one of the lowest-profile teams in the competition, though Violette are one of Ligue Haïtienne's top teams as of late.
The Verde & Black are heading into their third year of competition, having made the Western Conference Final in the Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs as the No. 2 seed. ATX's star player is Sebastian Driussi, the 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP runner-up.
Opponent
- LD Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
- 2022 Concacaf League runner-up
- 26 appearances (champions in 1986 & 2004)
How LAFC qualified
- 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions
- 2nd CCL appearance (lost 2020 Final)
Quick outlook
The Black & Gold drew one of Pot B's tougher foes, with Alajuelense losing the Concacaf League title to Honduran side Olimpia 5-4 on aggregate. They're routinely a top side in Costa Rica's Liga FPD.
But LAFC will carry the utmost confidence after their 2022 MLS season, taking home the Shield and Cup – becoming the eighth team (in 27 years) to complete the domestic double. Club captain Carlos Vela, alongside stars Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini, will be hoping for another deep CCL run.
Opponent
- Tigres UANL (Mexico)
- Best ranked team on Liga MX 2021 Apertura and 2022 Clausura aggregate table
- 10 appearances (2020 champions)
How Orlando qualified
- 2022 US Open Cup champions
- 1st CCL appearance
Quick outlook
Orlando undoubtedly have the toughest CCL Round of 16 foe, getting drawn against a perennial Liga MX powerhouse. Tigres won the competition two years ago, and boast stars like French forward André-Pierre Gignac and Mexican midfielder Sebastián Córdova.
The Lions are hoping their first MLS-era trophy, and another year of DP forwards Ercan Kara and Facundo Torres, will be enough after beating USL Championship side Sacramento Republic FC in the US Open Cup. They've made the playoffs three years running under manager Oscar Pareja.
Opponent
- Alianza FC (El Salvador)
- 2022 Concacaf League – fifth place
- 17 appearances (1967 champions)
How Philadelphia qualified
- 2022 Eastern Conference regular-season champions
- 2nd CCL appearance (made 2021 semifinals)
Quick outlook
The Union have steadily been a club on the rise, making MLS Cup 2022 after winning their first Eastern Conference title. They have plenty of holdovers from 2021's CCL semifinalist side, too, and emerging stars like Daniel Gazdag and Julian Carranza.
Alianza are a historic Central American club, but Philadelphia have every reason to feel a deep run is within reach.
Opponent
- Real España (Honduras)
- 2022 Concacaf League semifinalist
- 16 appearances (1991 semifinalist)
How Vancouver qualified
- 2022 Canadian Championship champions
- 3rd CCL appearance (made 2017 semifinals)
Quick outlook
Vancouver needed penalty kicks to beat Toronto FC for the Canadian Championship crown, their first domestic cup title since 2015 and the cherry on top of a playoff-less season. Heading into head coach Vanni Sartini's second full year, and with midfielder Ryan Gauld at the core, there's plenty to build around.
Real España are arguably the weakest of three Honduran teams in the 2023 CCL, sitting in fourth place behind fellow participants Olimpia and Motagua.