How clubs can qualify for the expanded 2024 Concacaf Champions League

In September 2021, Concacaf announced that from 2023 onwards, three regional cup competitions will be played in the fall of each year and, along with other leagues and cups, will qualify clubs for a new expanded Concacaf Champions League.

The new Concacaf Champions League will include 27 clubs and more than 50 matches as the region’s top teams compete to be crowned club champion and qualify for the FIFA Club World Cup. Up to 10 MLS teams can qualify through various pathways, while a minimum of five are guaranteed to qualify.