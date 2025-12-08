Nashville SC acquire Thomas Williams from Orlando City

Nashville SC have acquired defender Thomas Williams from Orlando City , the clubs announced Monday. The homegrown is under contract through 2026 with options for 2027-28.

In exchange for the 21-year-old US youth international, Orlando receive Nashville’s natural first-round pick (20) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft. They could receive up to $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) if certain performance-based incentives are met.

Williams has made six appearances for the Lions across all competitions since 2022. He's also featured 93 times for Orlando City's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate, Orlando City B.

“Thomas has a lot of potential as an exciting young prospect and has performed really well when given the opportunity with the US youth national teams and for Orlando City with their second and first teams,” said Nashville president of soccer operations and general manager Mike Jacobs.