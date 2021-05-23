Recap: San Jose Earthquakes 1, Sporting Kansas City 3

It was San Jose that was in the driver's seat early, thanks to a goal shortly after kickoff from Javier Eduardo "Chofis" Lopez. But the visitors would come back with three unanswered strikes, starting with an equalizer from Lindsey in the 15th minute. Pulido and Salloi then struck for highlight-reel goals within 15 minutes of each other starting with Pulido's 60th-minute go-ahead strike, allowing Sporting to snatch all three points and move their record to 4-2-1 through seven matches.

The Quakes jumped on top early on the strength of the second goal of the season from Chofis, who finished off a set piece straight off the training ground, collecting a corner kick from Cristian Espinoza at the top of the area and unleashing a clinical left-footed shot from distance that beat Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia.

The visitors would strike back quickly, though, as Lindsey equalized soon after. The 21-year-old made a clever run from his right back spot, corralled a feed from Pulido and coolly slotted the finish past San Jose goalkeeper JT Marcincowksi.

It would stay that way all the way until the hour mark, when Pulido put SKC on top for good with a gorgeous finish from the top of the area. The standout Mexico international uncorked a rocket shot into the top corner after collecting a feed from Salloi, giving no chance to a diving Marcinkowski.