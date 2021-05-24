Team of the Week presented by Audi: Portland, Cincinnati show big after Week 6 wins

The Portland Timbers have almost an entire starting XI’s worth of players on the injury shelf, though that didn't stop the Western Conference side from pacing the Week 6 Team of the Week presented by Audi.

After a 3-0 home win over the LA Galaxy, right back Josecarlos Van Rankin and forward Felipe Mora both slotted into the 4-3-3 formation. Van Rankin factored into all three goals once the Galaxy went down to 10 men, and Mora bagged his second-ever brace with Portland after subbing on for the injured Andy Polo.

Multi-goal games were a theme throughout the Team of the Week, with Columbus Crew star Lucas Zelarayan netting two free kicks in a 2-1 win at New York City FC. Almost single-handedly, the Argentine No. 10 gave the defending MLS Cup champions a much-needed result.

Diego Rossi scored twice as well, with his tallies giving LAFC a 2-1 win over the visiting Colorado Rapids. Last year’s Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, Rossi has three goals in LAFC’s last three games after an injury sidelined him to start the season. Such were the number of impressive performances from forward players in Week 6, that we're squeezing Rossi in to the midfield three.