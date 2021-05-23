Recap: Houston Dynamo 2, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

The Dynamo got off to an ideal start when Memo Rodriguez scored in the eighth minute. Fafa Picault made a run down the left side of the pitch and sent a cross into the box, which Maxime Crepeau saved. The goalkeeper, however, sent the ball straight back into the box and Rodriguez made a run to the perfect place and wasted no time finishing the chance.

While the Whitecaps looked to rally for an equalizer, the Dynamo reasserted their control and scored a second three minutes before halftime. Rodriguez this time provided the assist, sending a corner to the far post where it fell straight at the feet of Maxi Urruti. Though all he had available to him was a tight angle, the forward hit a stunning shot on the volley to double the Dynamo's lead.

The hosts remained in the ascendency to start the second half, but the openness seen at times during the first half was missing at the start of the second. The Whitecaps ended a streak of 47 minutes without a shot through a 68th minute effort from Lucas Cavallini, which also marked the team's first shot on goal. The hosts had a few more opportunities of their own, including a 75th minute long distance shot from Joe Corona that got close, but didn't make it on frame.

Houston allowed Vancouver back in the game in the 80th minute, making an error to allow Deiber Caicedo to score. The Dynamo defense was lackadaisical playing out of the back, and Ryan Raposo was able to regain possession. He sent the ball to Cavallini, who then passed to Caicedo to his left and the offseason arrival made his way around goalkeeper Marko Maric and scored through a crowd on the goal line.