Columbus Crew vs. LAFC: 10 stats that will decide MLS Cup 2023

To help get you ready for Saturday’s final, we’ve identified 10 key statistics that will tell the story of (and maybe even decide) MLS Cup 2023 presented by Audi.

In one corner, we have Eastern Conference champions Columbus Crew – players of the most aesthetically pleasing soccer in the league with some of the best midfield and attacking talent in the league. In the other corner, we have LAFC – winners of last year’s MLS Cup who have one of the best goal-scorers on this side of the Atlantic in Dénis Bouanga .

Per FBref, Columbus averaged 181.4 touches in the final third per 90 minutes in the regular season. That’s 15 touches more per 90 minutes than the next closest team in Sporting Kansas City . With possession numbers like that, it’s no wonder Wilfried Nancy’s team has put up the most non-penalty xG (52.2) in MLS this year.

If we know one thing about the Crew, it’s that they’re committed to keeping the ball. It doesn’t matter if they’re home or away; they want the ball and push into the attacking third, then keep the ball in that part of the field as often as possible.

Let’s get rolling with a look at the general shape of this weekend’s game, shall we?

While the Crew focus on controlling the ball, playing through the lines and creating chances in the final third, LAFC will be busy playing against the ball. Under head coach Steve Cherundolo, LAFC have transformed into a transition-heavy team, to the point where they let the Houston Dynamo have 70.4% possession in the Western Conference Final.

LAFC will give up the ball, but they’re not lazy. In fact, they might just be the most effective pressing and transition team in the entire league. Per Opta, the Black & Gold have generated 63 shots from high turnovers this season, which is more than every team in MLS outside of the New York Red Bulls (68).