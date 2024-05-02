History! Columbus Crew topple Monterrey to reach Champions Cup final

The Columbus Crew are one game away from becoming the second-ever Concacaf Champions Cup winner from MLS, booking their spot in the final 5-2 on aggregate over CF Monterrey following a 3-1 win in Leg 2 of their semifinal series at Estadio BBVA Wednesday night.

Columbus, who won the opening leg 2-1 at Lower.com Field last week, will face Pachuca in the June final. A berth in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, as well as regional bragging rights and prize money, are on the line.

The Crew are one win away from joining the 2022 Seattle Sounders as MLS' only Champions Cup winners. Monterrey, a Liga MX powerhouse, entered as five-time Champions Cup winners.

Monterrey struck first, courtesy of a Yevhen Cheberko own goal (11') after Maxi Meza's chip over onrushing Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte caromed off the crossbar and in off the Ukrainian defender.

But Columbus leveled on the final kick of the first half when Aidan Morris (45+4') picked off a restart by Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and fired home the Crew’s first of three away goals.

Diego Rossi put the Crew ahead on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate, four minutes into the second half, with a tidy finish after being slipped through by second-half substitute Alex Matan.