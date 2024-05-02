History! Columbus Crew topple Monterrey to reach Champions Cup final

The Columbus Crew are one game away from becoming the second-ever Concacaf Champions Cup winner from MLS, booking their spot in the final 5-2 on aggregate over CF Monterrey following a 3-1 win in Leg 2 of their semifinal series at Estadio BBVA Wednesday night.
Columbus, who won the opening leg 2-1 at Lower.com Field last week, will face Pachuca in the June final. A berth in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and 2024 FIFA Intercontinental Cup, as well as regional bragging rights and prize money, are on the line.
The Crew are one win away from joining the 2022 Seattle Sounders as MLS' only Champions Cup winners. Monterrey, a Liga MX powerhouse, entered as five-time Champions Cup winners.
Monterrey struck first, courtesy of a Yevhen Cheberko own goal (11') after Maxi Meza's chip over onrushing Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte caromed off the crossbar and in off the Ukrainian defender.
But Columbus leveled on the final kick of the first half when Aidan Morris (45+4') picked off a restart by Monterrey goalkeeper Esteban Andrada and fired home the Crew’s first of three away goals.
Diego Rossi put the Crew ahead on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate, four minutes into the second half, with a tidy finish after being slipped through by second-half substitute Alex Matan.
Monterrey went into full attack mode, but Schulte was solid when tested as the Crew saw out the match. Jacen Russell-Rowe (89') then put the finishing touches on the win, sending the 2023 MLS Cup champions into their first-ever CCC final.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Columbus made history in Nuevo León, becoming the first MLS team to beat Monterrey in a two-legged series – and doing so convincingly – as well as the seventh MLS side to reach a Champions Cup final in the modern era. Now, they’ll attempt to join Seattle as the second MLS squad to win the competition after the Rave Green did so in 2022.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: The tenor of the match changed just before halftime when Morris picked off Andrada’s rolled-out restart and fired past the Monterrey goalkeeper.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Rossi put the series to bed four minutes into the second half. It was his fifth-ever Champions Cup goal – all coming against Liga MX opposition.
Next Up
- CLB: Saturday, May 11 vs. FC Cincinnati (7:45 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1) | MLS regular season
- MTY: Wednesday, May 8 at Tigres UANL (TBD) | Liga MX Clausura Liguilla