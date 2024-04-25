Columbus Crew snatch lead in Concacaf Champions Cup semis vs. Monterrey

Goals from Cucho Hernández and Jacen Russell-Rowe have the Columbus Crew sporting a 2-1 aggregate lead in their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals series with CF Monterrey following Wednesday's Leg 1 at Lower.com Field.

With a spot in the tournament final on June 2 on the line, Columbus will look to close the series out when they head to Estadio BBVA for the second leg on May 1.

Amid a back-and-forth start to the match, Columbus broke through with a deserved series opener in the 25th minute via Cucho. The star Colombian striker worked a nifty combination play with Russell-Rowe to set up a clinical finish from the top of the penalty area.

The 1-0 lead wouldn't last, however, as the visitors struck back with an all-important road goal in the 58th minute. A giveaway by Columbus set Jesús Gallardo loose on a counterattack down the left side, with his cross finding the feet of Maximiliano Meza for a tap-in finish.

But the Crew ensured they'd enter Leg 2 at Estadio BBVA in the driver's seat, courtesy of Russell-Rowe's go-ahead strike in the 72nd minute. The 21-year-old Canadian finished off a perfectly executed corner kick routine by noddng home a flicked header assist from Sean Zawadzki.

Goals

25' - CLB - Cucho Hernández | WATCH

58' - MTY - Maximiliano Meza | WATCH

72' - CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe | WATCH

Three Things