US Open Cup: Columbus Crew oust New York City FC to reach semifinals

The Columbus Crew have booked their ticket to the 2026 US Open Cup semifinals, defeating New York City FC, 1-0, in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
It was win No. 1 of the Laurent Courtois era after the club parted ways with head coach Henrik Rydström on Sunday.
Max Arfsten broke the scoreless stalemate just before the hour mark. The World Cup-hopeful received a Nariman Akhundzada pass before cutting the ball back to his right and finishing off the far post from 17 yards out.
Columbus advance to the US Open Cup semifinals for the fifth time in club history and first time since 2010, and will host Orlando City in mid-September.