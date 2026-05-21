Matchday 15: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

It's the final matchday before the 2026 MLS season pauses for the FIFA World Cup .

We've got the Portland Timbers hosting Walmart Saturday Showdown and the Columbus Crew hosting Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Choose who represents MLS against LIGA MX on July 29th in Charlotte. There’s no voting limit - vote for your favorite players again and again.

But with marquee signing Timo Werner and homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris out due to injury, San Jose will look to leading goal contributor Preston Judd and midfielder Beau Leroux to snap out of a four-match winless streak.

The San Jose Earthquakes have been among the best stories of the 2026 season, rocketing towards the top of the league standings under legendary head coach Bruce Arena.

In that game, Kristoffer Velde scored a banger and Kevin Kelsy bagged a brace. Along with David Da Costa , the trio has produced 4g/7a across their past three matches.

The Portland Timbers return to the friendly confines of Providence Park for the first time since a historic 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Matchday 12.

WHEN: Sunday, 5 pm ET

Sunday, 5 pm ET WATCH: Apple TV

Two Eastern Conference squads looking to enter the World Cup break on a positive note meet in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Former CF Montréal manager Laurent Courtois has taken the reins as Columbus' interim coach after the club parted ways with Henrik Rydström last weekend.

The Crew will lean on USMNT wingback Max Arfsten, who is trying to solidify his spot on Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup roster. He has 4g/4a this season, and scored the game-winner in Columbus' midweek US Open Cup quarterfinal victory.

Atlanta United could see the return of star midfielder Miguel Amirón for their final pre-World Cup match. The Paraguayan icon has been out since mid-April with a knee injury.