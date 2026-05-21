Matchday 15: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

It's the final matchday before the 2026 MLS season pauses for the FIFA World Cup.
We've got the Portland Timbers hosting Walmart Saturday Showdown and the Columbus Crew hosting Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Then on Sunday night, there's a can't-miss FOX doubleheader featuring Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF followed by Son Heung-Min and LAFC.
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- WHEN: Saturday, 9:30 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
The Portland Timbers return to the friendly confines of Providence Park for the first time since a historic 6-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Matchday 12.
In that game, Kristoffer Velde scored a banger and Kevin Kelsy bagged a brace. Along with David Da Costa, the trio has produced 4g/7a across their past three matches.
The San Jose Earthquakes have been among the best stories of the 2026 season, rocketing towards the top of the league standings under legendary head coach Bruce Arena.
But with marquee signing Timo Werner and homegrown midfielder Niko Tsakiris out due to injury, San Jose will look to leading goal contributor Preston Judd and midfielder Beau Leroux to snap out of a four-match winless streak.
- WHEN: Sunday, 5 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV
Two Eastern Conference squads looking to enter the World Cup break on a positive note meet in Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.
Former CF Montréal manager Laurent Courtois has taken the reins as Columbus' interim coach after the club parted ways with Henrik Rydström last weekend.
The Crew will lean on USMNT wingback Max Arfsten, who is trying to solidify his spot on Mauricio Pochettino's World Cup roster. He has 4g/4a this season, and scored the game-winner in Columbus' midweek US Open Cup quarterfinal victory.
Atlanta United could see the return of star midfielder Miguel Amirón for their final pre-World Cup match. The Paraguayan icon has been out since mid-April with a knee injury.
If Almirón isn't good to go, fellow Designated Players Alexey Miranchuk and Emmanuel Latte Lath will be counted on. They've combined for 7g/4a this year.
- WHEN: Sunday, 7 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes
Fresh off their first win at Nu Stadium, Inter Miami will try to make it two in a row at their sparkling new home following last weekend's 2-0 victory over Portland.
Messi has been on an absolute tear with 5g/6a in his last four games, showing his elite quality ahead of Argentina's World Cup title defense this summer.
The back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, alongside Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul, would love nothing more than a winning send-off.
The Philadelphia Union have struggled since winning the 2025 Supporters' Shield, but are coming off a 1-1 draw against Columbus after Milan Iloski netted a late equalizer.
Central midfielder Danley Jean Jacques was recently called up to Haiti's World Cup squad, and homegrown phenom Cavan Sullivan scored his first MLS goal against Orlando City in mid-May.
- WHEN: Sunday, 9 pm ET
- WATCH: Apple TV, FOX, FOX Deportes
LAFC have lost three straight after reaching the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals. Can their game-changing attackers end this slump?
World Cup-bound South Korean superstar Son Heung-Min has an MLS-best nine assists. Additionally, club legend Denis Bouanga and rising Venezuelan international David Martínez can produce magic at a moment's notice.
Seattle Sounders FC are looking to rebound from a 2-0 defeat to the LA Galaxy last weekend, which snapped their 22-match unbeaten streak at home.
Paul Rothrock has a team-high four goals, and captain Cristian Roldan has one final chance to solidify his spot on Pochettino's USMNT World Cup roster.