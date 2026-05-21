Cristian Roldan chases "full-circle" World Cup moment

Should Cristian Roldan represent the United States at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a once-in-a-lifetime moment awaits.
Born and raised in Southern California, the Seattle Sounders FC midfielder could play near his hometown of Pico Rivera.
The USMNT have two Group D games in Los Angeles: the opener on June 12 vs. Paraguay, and the finale on June 25 vs. Türkiye.
In between? The Yanks visit Seattle on June 19 to face Australia.
"I actually have the opportunity to have the biggest full-circle moment you can possibly have, to be able to put on the jersey for the national team in both my hometowns at the 2026 World Cup," Roldan said on Breakaway presented by AT&T.
"It would mean the absolute world to me. I've grown a lot in those two places, and to see my family be in the stands, it would really be the dream that I've had as a kid growing up in LA."
Manifestation & support system
Roldan didn't receive any USMNT caps in 2024, making his 2026 World Cup prospects feel like a long shot.
But Roldan surged back into the mix in 2025, receiving regular call-ups from head coach Mauricio Pochettino.
"I never thought that my national team career would be completely over," said the 2022 World Cup veteran. "I always felt like I still had a slight chance. I didn't expect the way it happened, being called into three camps consecutively, going on a good run with the national team, and I know my wife kind of manifested it.
"I remember after Leagues Cup, my name wasn't on the roster. My wife could not sleep that night, and she was just like, 'I just believe that you should be on that roster.' And I get a call the next day basically saying, 'Hey, do you want to join camp? You can be a late addition.' I really believe that her manifestation really helped me get there."
Iron Man
Roldan credits that support system with helping him stay grounded, thrive at the club level, and embark on his USMNT resurgence.
The veteran recently surpassed 400 appearances across all competitions for the Sounders. Previously an MLS All-Star in 2021, he earned MLS Best XI honors in 2025.
"When the final whistle happens, of course you can rethink about situations in the game. But my first thought is, especially when I'm at home, 'Where's my family? Can I see my daughter? Can I get her on the field? Can I go see my wife?" Roldan said.
"Because they are extremely proud and supportive of me, so just giving that gratitude, that appreciation for them being there at the game is really important to me and my family."
WATCH: Cristian Roldan on Breakaway