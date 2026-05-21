Cristian Roldan chases "full-circle" World Cup moment

Manifestation & support system

"I never thought that my national team career would be completely over," said the 2022 World Cup veteran. "I always felt like I still had a slight chance. I didn't expect the way it happened, being called into three camps consecutively, going on a good run with the national team, and I know my wife kind of manifested it.

"I remember after Leagues Cup, my name wasn't on the roster. My wife could not sleep that night, and she was just like, 'I just believe that you should be on that roster.' And I get a call the next day basically saying, 'Hey, do you want to join camp? You can be a late addition.' I really believe that her manifestation really helped me get there."