Colorado Rapids fully acquire Noah Cobb from Atlanta United

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

COL receive: Noah Cobb

Noah Cobb ATL receive: Up to $775k GAM, sell-on %

The Colorado Rapids have permanently acquired center back Noah Cobb from Atlanta United, the clubs announced Tuesday.

In exchange for the 20-year-old US youth international, Atlanta receive a guaranteed $525,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons. They retain a sell-on percentage in the homegrown defender and could also get another $250k in conditional GAM.

Cobb joined Colorado on loan from Atlanta during the second half of the 2025 season. He made five starts across all competitions.

Last fall, Cobb helped the United States make the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup quarterfinals under manager Marko Mitrović. The New England Revolution recently named Mitrović as head coach.

While at Atlanta, Cobb played in 40 games (all competitions) and featured extensively for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Atlanta United 2.