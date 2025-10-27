Colorado Rapids & Chris Armas mutually part ways

The Colorado Rapids and head coach Chris Armas have mutually parted ways after his contract expired following their 2025 season, the club announced Monday.

"He helped our group take meaningful steps forward over the past two seasons and leaves behind a strong culture that will serve us well as we begin this next chapter."

"We’re grateful to Chris for the professionalism and passion he brought to the club," said Rapids president Pádraig Smith.

Discussions regarding a contract extension took place, but Armas and the Rapids agreed to move in different directions.

Colorado made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs during Armas' first year, earning the Western Conference No. 7 seed (50 points). This year, they finished 11th in the West and missed the postseason (41 points).

Armas spent two seasons (2024-25) with the Rapids, who went 33W-36L-13D across all competitions during his tenure.

Armas joined Colorado in November 2023 after he served as an assistant coach for English Premier League sides Manchester United and Leeds United. He's also led the New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC.

With Armas at the helm, Colorado won the Rocky Mountain Cup in back-to-back seasons over local rivals Real Salt Lake. They finished third in Leagues Cup 2024, qualifying them for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

"I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done here and the progress the team has made," said Armas.

"I want to thank the Kroenke family, Kevin Demoff and Pádraig, along with the players, staff, and the Rapids community, for their trust and support. This is a special club with passionate fans, and I’ll always be grateful for my time in Colorado."