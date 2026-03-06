Red Bull New York sign defender Matthew Dos Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Red Bull New York have signed homegrown defender Matthew Dos Santos, the club announced Friday.
The 17-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2028-2029 season with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.
Dos Santos has started RBNY's first two games this season at left back, called up on short-term agreements from MLS NEXT Pro side Red Bull New York II. He assisted Julian Hall's game-winning goal last weekend vs. the New England Revolution.
"We’re very pleased to sign Matty to a first-team contract. He’s a young player who has shown strong growth through our pathway and has earned this opportunity with his commitment and performances," said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.
"We believe Matty has the mentality and potential to continue developing within our environment, and we’re excited to support the next step in his progression."
While with RBNY II, Dos Santos tallied 3g/5a in 30 matches. He helped the club win the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title.
Internationally, Dos Santos has made three appearances for the US U-17s.
"Matty has worked hard every day to put himself in this position. He’s shown a real willingness to learn, a good understanding of what we ask from players in his role, and the character we value in this group," said RBNY head coach Michael Bradley.
"This contract is a positive step for him, and now the focus is on continuing to push his development and helping the team in any way he can."
