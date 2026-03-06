Red Bull New York sign defender Matthew Dos Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Red Bull New York have signed homegrown defender Matthew Dos Santos, the club announced Friday.

The 17-year-old US youth international is under contract through the 2028-2029 season with options for the 2029-30 and 2030-31 seasons.

Dos Santos has started RBNY's first two games this season at left back, called up on short-term agreements from MLS NEXT Pro side Red Bull New York II. He assisted Julian Hall's game-winning goal last weekend vs. the New England Revolution.

"We’re very pleased to sign Matty to a first-team contract. He’s a young player who has shown strong growth through our pathway and has earned this opportunity with his commitment and performances," said RBNY head of sport Julian de Guzman.