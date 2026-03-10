LA Galaxy sign Jakob Glesnes to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

The LA Galaxy have signed defender Jakob Glesnes to a contract extension through the 2028-29 season, the club announced Tuesday.

This past December, LA acquired the 31-year-old Norwegian center back from the Philadelphia Union for up to $2.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM).

While at Philadelphia, Glesnes was named the 2022 MLS Defender of the Year. He was also twice named to the MLS Best XI (2022, '25) and earned three MLS All-Star nods (2022, '23, '25).

Glesnes came to MLS in 2020 after playing for Strømsgodset Toppfotball in Norway’s top-flight. He's played nearly 230 games combined across LA and Philadelphia.

"Jakob has been an exemplary addition to the Galaxy, and we are excited to announce that he is extending his time with the club," said Galaxy general manager Will Kuntz.

"His impact in the dressing room and in all phases of the game on the field have provided a huge boost to our group from the first day of preseason. We are thrilled that Jakob will be a key part of our future and look forward to what we’ll accomplish together."