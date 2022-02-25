City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano: MLS can be one of world's best 

After winning their first-ever trophy last year, lifting MLS Cup just two and a half months ago on a rainy day in Portland, New York City FC 's 2022 season is back underway and off to a good start.

“We have a lot of belief in our roster plus adding Thiago, who we think is an important signing for us," sporting director David Lee told media on a panel hosted by ESPN's Taylor Twellman. "When you have success, you have to make some changes because it adds some freshness. We’re also not finished. There’s probably another couple of players we want to add to our group before the end of the transfer window.”

Still, that leaves much of the group intact, with natural progressions expected from Talles Magno and Thiago Andrade to make up for the losses. NYCFC also added Brazilian center back Thiago Martins from Japanese club Yokohama F. Marinos (also owned by City Football Group) as a Designated Player as their key external addition. They're not done in the market, though.

Much of the Cup-winning core remains, surprisingly including reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner Taty Castellanos , who was widely expected to leave in a lucrative transfer to Europe that never materialized. NYCFC sent homegrown defensive midfielder James Sands on loan to Scotland's Rangers , while Jesus Medina left to Russia's CSKA Moscow after his contract option was declined and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi was selected in the Expansion Draft by Charlotte FC , then traded to LAFC .

NYCFC breezed past Costa Rican side Santos de Guápiles 6-0 over two legs in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16, as they gear up for their MLS opening match on Sunday against the LA Galaxy (5 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes).

With NYCFC coming off a league title, as well as Manchester City and other clubs under the City Football Group umbrella, it's not a bad time across the organization on the pitch.

“There’s no magic secret behind the success," City Football Group CEO Ferran Soriano said. "First there’s an approach. We have a view of how the game should be played, we call it beautiful football. … Then it’s about hard work. We know we will lose more than win – this is the nature of the sport – but we work hard with the talent that we have. ... We try to stay humble.”

Lee and those at NYCFC have said it before, but it was once again reiterated how crucial the CFG scouting network is to the club's success.

Thiago was a Brazilian center back acquired from a Japanese club (also owned by CFG), a market seldom explored by MLS clubs. In the past, they have signed Alexandru Mitrita from Romania, while forays to South America have returned the likes of Castellanos, Magno, Santi Rodriguez, Andrade and many others in recent years.