Jesus Medina joins CSKA Moscow after four-year NYCFC run

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Jesus Medina, a longtime Designated Player for New York City FC, has joined Russian Premier League side CSKA Moscow through the 2024-25 season after his contract option was declined.

Medina, who joined NYCFC ahead of the 2018 season, helped the Cityzens win MLS Cup 2021 and then wasn't brought back in year-end roster decisions.

That opened a DP spot for NYCFC, with the 24-year-old Paraguay international netting 23 goals and 15 assists during 101 regular-season games (72 starts). Another DP from last year’s championship squad, attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez, has re-signed below that threshold, giving sporting director David Lee plenty of room to maneuver.

Capable of playing through the center or out wide, Medina joined NYCFC from Club Libertad in his home country.

CSKA Moscow sit fourth in the Russian top-flight standings and are a regular participant in the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

NYCFC's 2022 campaign begins Feb. 15 in the Concacaf Champions League Round of 16 against Costa Rica's Santos de Guápiles FC. Their league slate starts Feb. 27 at the LA Galaxy.

