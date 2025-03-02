Match Reaction

Chucky Lozano: San Diego FC star exits home opener with injury

MLSsoccer staff

San Diego FC's historic home opener took an unexpectedly worrisome turn when superstar winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano pulled up with an apparent injury.

The legendary Mexican international, signed as the club's first-ever Designated Player from PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million fee, was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's Matchday 2 contest against St. Louis CITY SC after slowing as he chased a ball over the top.

SD_2025_Lozano_Chucky_MLS-OBJ-00077P
Chucky Lozano
Forward · San Diego FC

Raising his hand in evident discomfort, Lozano made way for Emmanuel Boateng in what looked like a suspected hamstring injury.

"It's lower body, it's something we'd like to do more scans on, and that will obviously happen tomorrow," said sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps during the post-match press conference.

"But what I can say is he's in a positive mood now and we hope to obviously get him back as quickly as possible."

Chucky assisted in the first-ever goal in San Diego's history last week, with fellow DP Anders Dreyer bagging a brace to win 2-0 at reigning MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls

Related Stories

More News
More News
Video
Video