Chucky Lozano: San Diego FC star exits home opener with injury

San Diego FC 's historic home opener took an unexpectedly worrisome turn when superstar winger Hirving "Chucky" Lozano pulled up with an apparent injury.

The legendary Mexican international, signed as the club's first-ever Designated Player from PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million fee, was forced off in the 31st minute of Saturday's Matchday 2 contest against St. Louis CITY SC after slowing as he chased a ball over the top.

Raising his hand in evident discomfort, Lozano made way for Emmanuel Boateng in what looked like a suspected hamstring injury.

"It's lower body, it's something we'd like to do more scans on, and that will obviously happen tomorrow," said sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps during the post-match press conference.

"But what I can say is he's in a positive mood now and we hope to obviously get him back as quickly as possible."