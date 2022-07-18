Christian Pulisic: USMNT have "the intention to win the World Cup"

For some Americans, just seeing the US men's national team return to the World Cup after their failure to qualify for Russia 2018 is viewed as a success.

However, for Christian Pulisic, making it to Qatar 2022 is just the starting point, as this young USMNT group plans to make some serious waves in November and December. They don't want to just advance out of Group B – where they're drawn against England, Wales and Iran – but are aiming to secure a first-ever World Cup trophy.

"I think we're going there with the intention to go win the World Cup," Pulisic told ESPN's Herculez Gomez in an interview for Futbol Americas. "There is no reason why any team should go there without that confidence and that's exactly how we're gonna go into this big event.