Official: FIFA expands 2022 World Cup final rosters to 26 players

Final rosters at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be expanded to as many as 26 players, FIFA announced Thursday, confirming a shift many had anticipated.
Typically, nations are allowed a final squad of 23 players for the tournament. That has been expanded to a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 26 players this year due to the unprecedented timing of the World Cup, which will be taking place in the fall as opposed to the usual summer months due to the weather in Qatar. The potential disruptive effects caused by COVID-19 on teams before and during the tournament was another factor that influenced the increased roster slots.
Additionally, the final permissible matchday at club level for players named to a World Cup roster is November 13, FIFA announced.
The 2022 MLS Cup will be played on Nov. 5, leaving all MLS players at least two weeks to prepare for the tournament, which begins on Nov. 21.
The US men's national team was drawn to Group B where they will compete against England, Iran and Wales. The Canadian men's national team was drawn to Group F alongside Belgium, Croatia and Morroco.