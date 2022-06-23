Official: FIFA expands 2022 World Cup final rosters to 26 players

Typically, nations are allowed a final squad of 23 players for the tournament. That has been expanded to a minimum of 23 and a maximum of 26 players this year due to the unprecedented timing of the World Cup, which will be taking place in the fall as opposed to the usual summer months due to the weather in Qatar. The potential disruptive effects caused by COVID-19 on teams before and during the tournament was another factor that influenced the increased roster slots.