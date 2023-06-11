Chicho Arango can be a "transformational piece" for Real Salt Lake

“I believe that this is a transformational piece for our roster and a piece that is going to help us in many, many ways. It's going to help a lot of our young players, he's going to alleviate some of the burden on the group. I think that this is a piece that will have massively positive effects for a long time.”

“Any time you get the opportunity to bring a player in of Chicho's quality, it's a massive day for the club,” Fall said. “Any club in MLS would be thrilled to have him.

RSL general manager Elliot Fall, in a press conference after their 0-0 draw with New York City FC , explained how the move is viewed in their eyes.

As for the in-between? A four-month stint where the 27-year-old played for Liga MX side Pachuca, a brief period away from Major League Soccer before the Claret-and-Cobalt reportedly spent a club-record fee to bring him back .

Flash forward to Saturday and the Colombian international striker was at America First Field being unveiled as Real Salt Lake ’s newest Designated Player.

Arango is signed through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 and brings an impressive pedigree from his LAFC career. During Arango’s first MLS venture, he won two team trophies, was named the 2021 MLS Newcomer of the Year, and finished with 35 goals and six assists in 58 games across all competitions.

In an attack that’s spearheaded by fellow DPs Damir Kreilach and Jefferson Savarino, as well as U22 Initiative signing Andrés Gómez, RSL have entered a new tier.

“I think tonight's a good example of why a player of his caliber is so important for us,” head coach Pablo Mastroeni said on MLS 360 after their Matchday 18 result. “We had a lot of good looks in front of goal and when he's playing, he provides not only good hold-up, he runs in behind, but he's got a knack for being at the right place at the right time and his finishing is superb.

“So I think a game like tonight where we create enough, a player like Chico more than likely finishes one of them.”

Arango, a proven goalscorer in MLS, won’t be eligible for selection until after the league’s Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 5. That makes RSL’s July 8 home match vs. Orlando City SC (9:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass) a possible debut date.

When Arango enters the fray, he has a simple expectation for what they can accomplish.