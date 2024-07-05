Chicago Fire FC's Hugo Cypers named Player of the Matchday

Hugo Cypers scored a late brace to give Chicago Fire FC a dramatic win over the Philadelphia Union and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors for Matchday 24.

Cypers opened his first-career brace in the 82nd minute and struck again in the second minute of second-half stoppage time to help the Fire turn a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 victory Wednesday at Soldier Field. The club-record signing now has nine goals in his debut MLS season, all coming from open play.

Chicago's late-game heroics mirrored their 4-3 win over CF Montréal on March 16, in which they overcame a two-goal deficit with three tallies after the 80th minute to take all three points. Before this year, the Fire had not won a match after being down two goals since August 2009, nor had they scored three goals after the 80th minute since July 2001.