Chicago Fire FC fined for Mass Confrontation Policy violation

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued several fines following Matchday 20 of the 2023 season.
Chicago Fire FC fined
Chicago Fire FC have been found in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in the 88th minute of their match on June 21. Chicago have violated the mass confrontation policy for a third time this season, and the organization and head coach Frank Klopas have been fined an undisclosed amount for their actions.
Due to their roles in the mass confrontation, Chicago goalkeeper Chris Brady, defenders Wyatt Omsberg, Arnaud Souquet, and Rafael Czichos, midfielders Maren Haile-Selassie, Gastón Giménez, and Federico Navarro, and forward Kei Kamara have each been issued an undisclosed fine for inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation.
Disciplinary Committee: POR-CHI CHI Mass confrontation 88min
Petretta fined
Toronto FC defender Raoul Petretta has been found guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 14th minute of Toronto’s match against FC Cincinnati on June 21.
Petretta has been fined an undisclosed amount for his actions.
Disciplinary Committee: CIN-TFC Petretta Simulation-Embellishment 14min