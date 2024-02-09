Chicago Fire, Jairo Torres mutually terminate contract

Transfer Tracker

Chicago Fire FC have mutually agreed to terminate winger Jairo Torres' contract, the club announced Friday.

The move opens a Designated Player slot for Chicago. Star midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and new striker Hugo Cuypers are their remaining DPs.

"After many discussions with Jairo and the coaching staff, we all agreed that this was the best decision for the player and the club at this time," sporting director Georg Heitz said in a release.

"I’d like to thank Jairo for his contributions to the Chicago Fire and wish him all the best for the future."

Torres, 23, originally joined the Fire as a Young Designated Player in February 2022 from Liga MX side Atlas FC. He produced 0g/2a in 36 matches (14 starts), never quite meeting his reported $6 million transfer fee. Now, he'll reportedly join Liga MX side FC Juárez.

Chicago's new season gets underway on Feb. 24 at the Philadelphia Union (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

