Chicago Fire defender Wyatt Omsberg out following foot surgery

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Chicago Fire FC center back Wyatt Omsberg is out long-term after undergoing successful reconstructive surgery to repair torn ligaments in his left foot, the club announced Friday.

Omsberg, 26, got injured during Chicago’s 1-0 home win over D.C. United last weekend.

The defender has enjoyed a breakout season for Chicago, making 14 consecutive starts to begin the 2022 MLS campaign. The former MLS SuperDraft first-round selection by Minnesota United FC has one goal and one assist across 44 regular-season games since turning pro in 2018.

Without Omsberg, Chicago are expected to lean upon Rafael Czichos, Carlos Teran and Mauricio Pineda at center back.

Chicago Fire FC Wyatt Omsberg

