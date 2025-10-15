How to Watch

Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday in a pivotal Decision Day clash that can change the Eastern Conference landscape in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

How to watch & stream

When

Where

  • Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte can lock up home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series, but they can also fall to sixth place with a loss.

Philadelphia recently captured a second Supporters' Shield title in five years, giving them hosting rights through MLS Cup presented by Audi, should they reach the Dec. 6 final.

Charlotte FC logo
Charlotte FC
  • Record: 18W-13L-2D, 56 points
  • Standings: 4th place, Eastern Conference

Home-field advantage is especially coveted for Charlotte, who have turned Bank of America Stadium into a fortress. They own the league's second-best home record (12W-3L-1D), powering the club's best regular season yet.

Star winger Wilfried Zaha and Israeli international Idan Toklomati lead Charlotte's attack, overcoming a long-term injury to midfielder Pep Biel and USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang's midseason transfer to EFL Championship side Derby County.

At the back, USMNT defender Tim Ream partners with Middlesbrough-bound Adilson Malanda.

Earlier this season, head coach Dean Smith's side climbed into a top-four spot thanks to an MLS-record nine consecutive victories from mid-July to mid-September.

Philadelphia Union logo
Philadelphia Union
  • Record: 20W-7L-6D, 66 points
  • Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

In his first season since replacing Jim Curtin, former St. Louis CITY SC manager Bradley Carnell has led a massive turnaround after the Union missed the playoffs last year.

En route to the Supporters' Shield, Philadelphia's league-best defense (33 goals allowed) is led by All-Stars Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Jamaican international Andre Blake, the league's only three-time Goalkeeper of the Year, adds plenty of big-game experience.

Israeli striker Tai Baribo paces the Union's attack with 16 goals. Fellow forwards Mikael Uhre, Bruno Damiani and Milan Iloski add further options for a team that lacks a true superstar.

Philadelphia's depth will be tested in the playoffs, as homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late September.

