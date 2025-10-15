Charlotte FC vs. Philadelphia Union: How to watch, stream Decision Day match

Charlotte FC host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday in a pivotal Decision Day clash that can change the Eastern Conference landscape in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Philadelphia recently captured a second Supporters' Shield title in five years, giving them hosting rights through MLS Cup presented by Audi, should they reach the Dec. 6 final.

Charlotte can lock up home-field advantage in their Round One Best-of-3 Series, but they can also fall to sixth place with a loss.

Earlier this season, head coach Dean Smith's side climbed into a top-four spot thanks to an MLS-record nine consecutive victories from mid-July to mid-September.

At the back, USMNT defender Tim Ream partners with Middlesbrough-bound Adilson Malanda .

Star winger Wilfried Zaha and Israeli international Idan Toklomati lead Charlotte's attack, overcoming a long-term injury to midfielder Pep Biel and USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang 's midseason transfer to EFL Championship side Derby County.

Home-field advantage is especially coveted for Charlotte, who have turned Bank of America Stadium into a fortress. They own the league's second-best home record (12W-3L-1D), powering the club's best regular season yet.

Almost that time for Audi #MLSCupPlayoffs ⏳ A look at the matchups if the postseason started today... pic.twitter.com/Tyfi2FUuGs

Record: 20W-7L-6D, 66 points

20W-7L-6D, 66 points Standings: 1st place, Eastern Conference

In his first season since replacing Jim Curtin, former St. Louis CITY SC manager Bradley Carnell has led a massive turnaround after the Union missed the playoffs last year.

En route to the Supporters' Shield, Philadelphia's league-best defense (33 goals allowed) is led by All-Stars Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Jamaican international Andre Blake, the league's only three-time Goalkeeper of the Year, adds plenty of big-game experience.

Israeli striker Tai Baribo paces the Union's attack with 16 goals. Fellow forwards Mikael Uhre, Bruno Damiani and Milan Iloski add further options for a team that lacks a true superstar.